LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Valley Station on New Year's Day.

According to LMPD, officers were sent to the 12000 block of Valley Meadow Way around 6:12 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. There are currently no suspects. If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

