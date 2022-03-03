Councilwoman: Neighbors against addiction treatment center planned for Valley Station neighborhood

A Kentucky-based rehab program has requested a conditional use permit to turn the Valley Hope Center building into an inpatient facility.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky-based rehab program, called Isaiah House Treatment Center, is proposing to bring a new location to Metro Louisville.

The center has requested a conditional use permit from the Board of Zoning Adjustment to turn the Valley Hope Center building into an inpatient facility in Southwest Jefferson County. The site is a current event space, and former church, on Deering Road in a Valley Station subdivision.

The proposal is already getting pushback from the neighbors. District 25 Metro Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart said her constituents have safety concerns with the facility opening right in the middle of a large neighborhood.

"Overwhelmingly, the majority of people do not want this in the neighborhood. The emails I received back were not in favor," said Councilwoman Holton Stewart, who tells us she's canvassed dozens of homes. "I think we all know we need new drug treatment facilities. This would fill the gap, but again it's the neighbors that don't necessarily see this as a good option."

Permit-request documents show the building would be able to house 100 patients and hold 75 staffers, in a community that outreach coordinators say desperately needs it.

Shively's Shane Schlatter, who works outreach for Exodus Family Ministries, says people in this area need a nearby option.

"To people who are struggling with addiction and homelessness in the south end, downtown might as well be states away. They have no way to get there," Schlatter said.

Schlatter said he understands family concerns, but thinks there's a bigger point to be made.

"What they don't know, they already have people struggling with addiction and homelessness in their backyards -- and they're unaware," he said.

Property owner Dayrl Koppel said he supports the project and the benefits it could bring. Koppel said he has one son who made a major recovery at Isaiah House and another who tragically died from a reaction to drugs.

As discussions continue, Holton Stewart said Louisville does need more resources for people struggling with addiction to get help, but she tells us she wants to work with Isaiah House to find a different location -- specifically one in a commercial area.

"There's a couple properties on Dixie Highway that we feel would be suitable," she said. "I support Isaiah House in their endeavors, and I want to see them come to this community, but generally this is just not the best location for it -- right in the middle of a subdivision."

The Board of Zoning Adjustment will revisit the request Monday, March 7th, in their next meeting. It's expected to be the first item discussed.

