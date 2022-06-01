PGA of America sells popular Louisville golf club to investors

The new owners are a group of long-time Valhalla members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After several months of uncertainty, a popular Louisville golf club is now under new ownership, according to the PGA of America.

According to a news release, the new owners of the Valhalla Golf Club are a group of long-time Valhalla members.

The group of investors, called Valhalla Golf Partners, LLC, is led by Jimmy Kirchdorfer and includes David Novak, Junior Bridgeman and Ches Musselman.

“Following an open and extensive process, we have found an incredible partner led by Jimmy Kirchdorfer to continue the legacy of Valhalla Golf Club and the commitment to the PGA Member, the game of golf and the Louisville community,” said Jim Richerson, PGA of America president.

Kirchdorfer said that Valhalla, which opened in 1986, is "the crown jewel of Kentucky golf."

“As long-time members of Valhalla," he said. "We are honored to be chosen as stewards of this iconic property and are grateful for everything the PGA has done for our club."

In an email to Valhalla Golf Club members, PGA General Manager Keith Reese said the group is poised to build upon the traditions and culture originally created by the Gahm family.

"The future of Valhalla has never been brighter," Reese said. "The PGA of America and the new owners have worked tirelessly to ensure the transition is a smooth one, keeping the Valhalla Membership and Valhalla team members at top of mind."

Valhalla will soon host the PGA Championship in 2024.

The Club's founder, Dwight Gahm, passed away in March of 2016.

