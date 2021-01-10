JCPS Board to discuss incentive for fully vaccinated employees

Staff members who are fully vaccinated by December could receive $200.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board will discuss a vaccine incentive payment of current staff.

The Kentucky Department of Education is offering funding to pay all full and part-time staff $100 if they become fully vaccinated by Dec. 1.

Under the JCPS proposal, the district would accept that funding and match the amount. It would be a total of $200 per vaccinated employee.

Many staff members in the district began receiving their vaccines in March.

The Jefferson County School Board meets on Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.