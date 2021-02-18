USPS letter carriers battle snow, ice to deliver the mail

Winter weather conditions make letter carriers' jobs more difficult, especially if there are not clear pathways to the mailbox they need to get to.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Typically, the only days people won’t see a letter carrier come by are Sundays and federal holidays, but there's a chance residents have missed getting mail some time in the past week.

With unusual winter weather conditions in Kentucky, the U.S. Postal Service is asking everyone to be patient as your wait for your mail.

A spokesperson with USPS said the best way to ensure you get your mail is to have a direct path to your mailbox.

“We come out to do our job the best we can do every day,” letter carrier Carol Gast said. “We try to hit every box.”

While letter carriers don’t let the conditions stop them, snow and ice do make their routes a little tougher to travel.

“This is the worst I've seen it since I've been here,” Gast said.

Gast has been in Louisville for nine years; before that she was a letter carrier in Michigan.

She delivers both on her feet and in her truck, and said it is a tough job on both streets and sidewalks. Gast asks residents to clear the route to your mailbox, so she can easily reach you.

“I don't want to fall, I don't want to get hurt, I want to come to work tomorrow,” Gast said.

If a letter carrier cannot get to your mailbox, you won’t get your mail.

When we asked why some neighborhoods that do have clear pathways have not received mail, a USPS spokesperson wrote in an email to WHAS: “We are doing everything possible in extreme conditions. Ice poses a much different issue than just snow.”

