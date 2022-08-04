x
USPS looking to fill 100 carrier positions in the Louisville area

Are you looking for a job? The United States Postal Service said they want to fill city carrier assistant positions in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The need for mail carriers in the area is growing and the United States Postal Service is looking to fill positions.

USPS said they need more than 100 city carrier assistants.

Pay for postal workers have risen by $2 on the hours over the last two years. The starting salary is $18.92 an hour and officials said they will promote more than 75 of these positions to career employees in January. That salary would rise to more than $20 an hour with full federal benefits, retirement, paid vacation and sick leave.

If you’re a veteran – National Guard or Reservist, they are able to accommodate.

To apply, visit about.usps.com/careers and search “Kentucky jobs.” Then find the “Louisville City Carrier Assistant” posting link and apply.

You can also text application help to (502) 345-3356.

