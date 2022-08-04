USPS looking to fill 100 carrier positions in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The need for mail carriers in the area is growing and the United States Postal Service is looking to fill positions.
Pay for postal workers have risen by $2 on the hours over the last two years. The starting salary is $18.92 an hour and officials said they will promote more than 75 of these positions to career employees in January. That salary would rise to more than $20 an hour with full federal benefits, retirement, paid vacation and sick leave.
If you’re a veteran – National Guard or Reservist, they are able to accommodate.
To apply, visit about.usps.com/careers and search “Kentucky jobs.” Then find the “Louisville City Carrier Assistant” posting link and apply.
You can also text application help to (502) 345-3356.
