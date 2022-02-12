USPS: Carriers working extended hours as holiday season approaches

To help keep them safe, officials ask customers to make sure your address is visible and keep the porch light on, especially if you are expecting a package delivery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A heads up from the United States Postal Service this holiday season: Employees are in overdrive with the holidays fast approaching, which means a lot of overtime.

Carriers across Kentucky and Indiana will be working irregular hours -- well into the night and early morning, the USPS says.

According to officials, mail carriers will be delivering as early as 6 a.m. and as late as 8 p.m. in many communities throughout the Kentucky-West Virginia district.

To help keep them safe, officials ask customers to make sure their address is visible and keep the porch light on, especially if you are expecting a package delivery.

The USPS is also advising local police departments to inform the community that some carriers may be in plain clothes and non-official vehicles.

It's the holiday season, and cold, snow, and endless packages are in the air! Literally. The fine folks at the US Postal... Posted by Elizabethtown Police Department on Thursday, December 1, 2022

That being said, USPS says all vehicles working for the USPS will have the company's marking somewhere on the car.

If you are suspicious of a stranger on your porch, Elizabethtown Police recommend checking the driveway or road for one of these vehicles. If you're still unsure, police ask that you call local authorities.

