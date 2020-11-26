USPS hiring for more than 100 positions in Louisville, southern Indiana

City carrier assistants get an hourly wage of $17.29 along with health benefits, paid holidays and vacation time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) needs help this holiday season and they're hoping to hire more than 100 people in Louisville and southern Indiana, according to a release.

USPS is looking for applications for city carrier assistant positions. According to the website, city carriers and assistants are responsible for delivering and collecting mail, either by foot or vehicle.

The company said this position has an hourly wage of $17.29 and employees also receive health benefits, six paid federal holidays and vacation time. You must be at least 18 years old to apply and applicants will have to go through a background check and medical assessment.

Applying for positions with USPS is free and can be done online. The USPS website also has additional information about other career opportunities.

