LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – At-risk children in Kentucky will soon have specialized care after a merger of two organizations.

Uspiritus and Centerstone’s merger unites a residential service provider for young people with a behavioral health organization to allow continued care for children transitioning from state custody into adulthood.

The organizations will be able to improve access to behavioral health treatments, housing assistance, education services and job training.

“I just hate to see wasted potential and I know there are so many young people in this community, this state, across our country who just are neglected and don't get the opportunity to reach their full potential and that's disturbing. As a country, we can't afford to lose people like that,” U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth said.

The merger is expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Uspiritus used to be known as the Bellewood Home for Children in Anchorage.

As part of the proposal, Uspiritus will change its name to Centerstone Kentucky and will be able to serve 80 counties across the state.

