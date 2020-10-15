Use of force ordinance fails to pass Public Safety Committee

The committee recommends the full Metro Council not pass the ordinance when it is considered next week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was heated debate Wednesday over an ordinance which would require certain limitations on use of force be incorporated into LMPD's policies. Items in the ordinance involved banning chokeholds and requiring officers to warn before shooting.

It was tabled last week to allow interim Chief Yvette Gentry to weigh in. Wednesday, she expressed concern about Metro Council controlling which policies are best for the police department.

“You all are going to set the tone, or could potentially set the tone, through ordinance for every decision that the chief makes through policy. And that, to me, is a scary idea or thought, not because you aren't thoughtful people, not because all of that, but because you're taking away discretion. You're adding another level where you're saying all policy, basically Metro Council forever could just dictate all policy,” Chief Gentry said.

Public Safety Committee Chair Jessica Green said she doesn't think the public has any interest in policies about uniforms or take-home cars, but they do care about safety and de-escalation procedures.

"I worry if we put this into an ordinance we're heading down a slippery slope that's going to cause somebody a couple years from now to be in violation and to be subject to penalty or punishment of some sort for just taking the managerial rights they have as a police chief," Gentry said.

The ordinance ultimately failed to pass the Public Safety Committee. That means the committee recommends the full council not pass the ordinance when it's considered next week.

