'Help us take care of our veterans': Nonprofit helps, honors veterans for 20 years

The nonprofit asked everyone to not only honor those who died in combat but to remember the more than 30,000 veterans who have died by suicide since 9/11.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day is a day to honor those veterans who fought for our country and paid the ultimate price.

But one Kentucky-born organization has been doing that around the clock for 20 years, for past and present service members.

According to a press release, USA cares provides financial assistance to post 9/11 veterans, service members and their families facing evictions, foreclosure and vehicle repossession.

The nonprofit will hold its annual fundraiser in partnership with Carl's Jr and Hardee's restaurants.

Starting Memorial Day through July 4, anyone ordering from the restaurants can donate at the register to support veterans.

"We want to remember those we've lost by honoring the ones that are home here, but still kind of battling those wounds, those unseen wounds that they suffered," Annice McEwan, communications and marketing manager at USA Cares, said. "So we encourage people in our Memorial Day as a way to show our things, show our appreciation, help us take care of our veterans."

USA Cares was originally Kentuckiana Cares, but grew into a national nonprofit in response to an increased need.

The nonprofit asked everyone to not only honor those who died in combat but to remember the more than 30,000 veterans who have died by suicide since 9/11.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.