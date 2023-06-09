U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Louisville seize nearly 1,500 pounds of 'prohibited meat'

From Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, agriculture specialists stopped 13 shipments from the same corporation in Hong Kong, heading to the same company in Bellerose, New York.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Louisville seized nearly 1,500 pounds of "prohibited meat."

According to a news release, the agriculture specialists intercepted multiple shipments containing "Porky Pig’s relatives" in boxes hoping to avoid detection.



From Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, agriculture specialists stopped 13 shipments from the same corporation in Hong Kong, heading to the same company in Bellerose, New York.

The news release states each shipment contained pork items, some contained pork and poultry items and one contained pork and other "prohibited food."

In total, officials said 1,104 pounds of pork, 298 pounds of poultry and 88 pounds of prohibited foods were seized.

The news release states the receiving corporation was notified about their prohibited shipments and the food was destroyed.

Officials said pork products from Hong Kong are prohibited due to outbreaks of African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever and Swine Vesicular Disease. Therefore, all pork products from Hong Kong aren't permitted without the applicable U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services permits.

“Louisville’s CBP Agriculture Specialists are focused on their mission to prevent entry of prohibited items from entering the United States,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago Field Office, said. “These seizures clearly show how critical their role is in preventing diseases from entering the United States.”

