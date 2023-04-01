Congressman-Elect Morgan McGarvey still waiting to be sworn in

Kentucky's newest representative in Washington can't officially join Congress until a House Speaker is elected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recently-elected members of the United States Congress are still anxiously waiting to be sworn in, with the House stalled in electing a new speaker.

Among the members-elect is Louisville's own Morgan McGarvey, elected in November to fill Rep. John Yarmuth's seat in Kentucky's 3rd congressional district.

WHAS11 spoke to McGarvey in between the fourth and fifth votes for House Speaker Wednesday afternoon.

"It appears right now the Republicans don't really have a plan and that they don't really have a 'Plan B,'" McGarvey said.

The representative-elect said the last two days of back and forth votes have been chaotic. While he's excited to have a front seat to history, he'd like to begin his new job.

McGarvey said this is a historic moment in U.S. history and House Democrats remain united, "ready to get to work."

“There’s a frustration that the extremists in the Republican party are holding us hostage and keeping us from doing our jobs," he said. "Everybody needs to make sure that we are addressing the problems they face every day and that's not going to happen unless we have a speaker, unless we set the rules, unless we can move forward."

McGarvey said when he is finally sworn in, his focus will pivot to committee assignments and pushing for new policy around education and healthcare.

"Just working to solve everyday problems people face. I passed a lot of bills in Frankfort, all of those bills came from people who contacted the office because they had a problem we could help solve," he said.

The representative-elect noted this is the first class of legislators elected after the January 6th insurrection, an influence he sees at work in the freshman class.

"I sense a real seriousness, a sense of duty from people who are up here, not only because we want to get things done, because we want to protect our democracy," McGarvey said.

Even the Congressman-elect couldn't help but feel a sense of nostalgia, as Kentucky's own General Assembly convened Tuesday without its former Senate Democratic leader.

"I texted with several of my friends who I've made over the last decade serving in Frankfort," he said. "I really enjoy being up here for this historic moment, of course there's a little bit of missing being in Frankfort too and the good work we did in the state government."

Soon enough, Kentuckians will be filling his old seat in the General Assembly, with a special election set for Feb. 21.

"With a special election, get out and vote, know when the date is, read up on your candidates, and make sure your voice is heard," McGarvey said.

He said a final vote on House Speaker could come at any time, or continue to be delayed. He couldn't really predict how long he'll have to wait.

As of Wednesday evening, six votes had been taken and the House has been adjourned until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

