Louisville man killed in crash in Oldham County

Oldham County Police said a man died Friday night after he crashed his car into a telephone pole on US 42.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A Louisville man was killed Friday night after he ran off the road and crashed into a telephone pole, according to Oldham County Police.

The Oldham County Police Department was notified of a single-vehicle crash in the 3300 block of US 42 just before midnight on Oct. 30. When they arrived, they found a car that had run off the road.

According to the department's initial investigation, police believe a man, identified as Jesse Simpson of Louisville, was driving eastbound on US 42 when his car started to run off the road. He attempted to get back on the road, but his car began to slide. He then ran off the road and hit a telephone pole on the northside of US 42.

Simpson was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash. No other cars were involved.

If anyone has any additional information about the crash, they are encouraged to contact the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.