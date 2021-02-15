UPS closes Worldport due to winter weather

Winter weather has also caused issues at other UPS sites, including the company's regional hub in Dallas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city prepares for more winter weather, UPS has shut down Worldport sort operations and canceled domestic inbound flights Monday, Feb. 15.

"UPS is formulating alternate operation plans to resume services as soon as safety allows and to get our customers' critical shipments moving as quickly as possible," spokesperson Jim Mayer said.

Winter weather has also caused issues at other UPS sites, including the company's regional hub in Dallas. Sort operations were also canceled there due to severe conditions throughout Texas.

The First Alert StormTeam is forecasting more sleet and snow in the area through Tuesday morning. Most of Metro Louisville will be in the lower end of 4-8 inches by Tuesday morning.

Mayer said customers with questions about their shipments should track them online at UPS.com.

UPS is just one of several businesses and schools announcing closings Monday and Tuesday.

