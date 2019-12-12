LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former UPS worker in Louisville is facing charges after police said he stole an iPhone X while on the job.

According to an arrest report, Jonas Mbonihankuye was an employee with UPS in July when he was caught on camera taking a package from a truck and bringing it to the bathroom with him. That's when police said he took an iPhone X, worth $1,200, and kept it.

Management confronted him and he signed a statement admitting to taking the phone.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in August and he was finally taken into custody on December 10.

Mbonihankuye will appear in court Dec 12.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.