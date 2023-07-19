'Need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal': UPS, Teamsters heading back to negotiation table

Teamsters officials say the goal is to agree on a new, better contract for workers, but if that does not come by July 31, they are ready to go on strike.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS and Teamsters are headed back to the negotiating table.

In a statement, UPS said negotiations between the shipping company and the union are set to resume next week.

"We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees and businesses across the country," it said.

Union members rallied in two different spots yesterday at the Louisville Centennial Hub and at UPS Worldport for the contract.

Teamsters officials say the goal is to agree on a new, better contract for workers, but if that does not come by July 31, they are ready to go on strike beginning Aug. 1.

Union members representing the pilot's union said if Teamsters does strike, they would honor the strike as well and not fly.

Small businesses in Louisville are watching the negotiations closely, knowing what's at stake and growing more concerned with every day that goes by without a deal.

