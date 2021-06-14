Police: 2 dead after dually truck collides with UPS truck on I-65 near Outer Loop

Outer Loop in both directions will be closed as the investigation continues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-65 in both directions is shutdown after a dually truck and a UPS truck collided near the Outer Loop, killing two people.

In their preliminary investigation, Metro Police said the large UPS truck was exiting I-65 North to Outer Loop when it was struck by a large dually truck with a large trailer headed eastbound on Outer Loop.

Police said that dually continued underneath the UPS truck. Both occupants of the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any information on the victims.

Outer Loop in both directions will be closed as the investigation continues.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

