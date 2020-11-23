UPS plans to hire 1,000 seasonal employees across Kentucky

Officials are aiming to help bar and restaurant workers impacted by COVID-19 this holiday season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is looking to help Kentuckians who have been affected by COVID-19, particularly restaurant and bar workers who have recently lost their jobs due to restrictions or layoffs.

The shipping giant plans to hire more than 1,000 across Kentucky.

Many of the jobs include package handlers, warehouse workers and team members to help drivers delivering packages.

UPS officials said they have increased the bonus for seasonal package handlers working day shifts at both their Worldport and Centennial ground hub to $300 per week through January 9.

The starting pay for driver helpers who help deliver packages has increased to $20 per hour.

Click here to find out how to apply for these jobs.

