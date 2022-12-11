Following recent worker-tragedies, UPS union encouraging mental health support for members

The Louisville-based UPS union, Teamsters Local 89, is looking to turn recent pain into progress, making mental health a greater priority in the workplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leaders of the Louisville-based UPS workers’ union, Teamsters Local 89, are increasing mental health outreach efforts in light of recent tragedies.

This fall, two UPS employees took their own lives. Currently, a reminder of one of those lives is still etched into the UPS World Port Lot, around the location where that employee completed their life.

“It’s not just about one person. Each suicide can impact at least six people,” Tim Morris, executive director of the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, said. “Studies have shown it can be, even up to 100 people.”

Those peopleーfriends, family, coworkersーcaught in the wake have become the focus of Teamsters Local 89 leaders.

They say it’s well time people address mental health as the workplace safety issue it's become.

“There's a huge stigma in the workplace that has to be stopped,” Jay Dennis, a business agent for the union, said.

Here’s how they plan to stop it: union leaders say it starts with raising awareness.

“Especially after [COVID-19],” Briceson Jones, a stigma-free coordinator with NAMI Louisville, said. “It's very serious to be able to talk about mental health in the workplace."

“There is help. There is hope,” Morris said.

Saturday, dozens of UPS union members listened intently, to mental health professionals, holding a seminar for something as necessary as CPR training, instead called QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer.

The program, spearheaded by the QPR institute, encourages coworkers to recognize symptoms and ask each other about suicidal thoughts, encouraging an open discussion, early detection and referral to resources.

“This is the first step in a greater program,” Dennis said.

Teamsters leaders said they’ll also be equipping union members with resources to help other members experiencing mental health crises and increasing mental health training going forward.

“Our union members are the heart of working folks, working families here in Louisville,” Morris said. “When you're union, you're not alone.”

Ahead of a busy and stressful holiday work season, the plan is that the message will reach thousands.

“In the Louisville area, I’d say [that number could reach] upwards of 12,000," Dennis said.

The louisville-based union said it is now in talks with international UPS unions to see if there's a way to roll out these efforts on a global-scale. That, teamster leaders say, could impact millions of workers.

WHAS11 reached out to UPS regarding the recent tragedies involving its workers, and a spokesperson provided the station with the following statement:

“We’re pleased that the Teamsters want to join us in our efforts to support our employees’ mental health. UPS has an on-site, licensed counselor on duty during every shift who is available to talk to any Worldport employee who feels the need for support. In addition, every UPS employee receives access to mental health resources from their first day of employment that includes confidential counseling sessions from licensed third-party professionals, a benefit that extends to members of their household. Confidential counseling services, and materials including pamphlets about these services, are always available to our employees.

The health and safety of our employees is our first priority, and Worldport has best-in-class safety standards. In addition to our dedicated Health and Safety, and Occupational Health teams, we also have a dedicated employee-led health and safety team through our Comprehensive Health and Safety Process (CHSP). The CHSP provides our employees with a formal way to share their concerns, ask questions, and take an active role resolving their concerns about work practices. It is a collaborative process between our front-line employees and management.”

