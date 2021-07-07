UPS to host summer season hiring event

The event at the UPS employment office takes place July 17 beginning at 9 a.m. 'Summer Fest' includes live music, food trucks and on-the-spot hiring opportunities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, UPS is looking to hire package handlers amid the continued increase in ecommerce shipping volume. The Louisville-based company is hosting a 'Summer Fest' event to bring in employees.

The event is expected to be held at the UPS employment office on National Turnpike July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 'Summer Fest' will feature live music, food trucks and opportunities for on-the-spot hiring. UPS says starting pay is $18.50/hr night shift and $16.50/hr for day shift.

Additionally, employees who are assigned and work on Sundays could be eligible for a $50 weekly attendance bonus. Attractive paid education programs available as well.

Those interested are encouraged to reserve an appointment online but walk-ins are welcome.

