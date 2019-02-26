(LBF) -- United Parcel Service Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the operators of three websites — United Pot Smokers, UPS420.com and UPS.green — claiming trademark infringement, trademark dilution, false advertising, unfair business practices and other claims.

The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, claims that United Pot Smokers' use of the UPS letters and a shield logo are to similar to United Parcel Service's letters and logo. Taken together and separately, the letters and the logo of United Pot Smokers are confusingly similar to United Parcel Service's marks, the lawsuit said.

UPS sues United Pot Smokers, claiming trademark infringement - Louisville Business First United Parcel Service Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the operators of three websites - United Pot Smokers, UPS420.com and UPS.green - claiming trademark infringement, trademark dilution, false advertising, unfair business practices and other claims. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S.

The suit also names Brendon Kennedy and Mayumi Kennedy, two Newport Beach, Calif., residents that United Parcel Service Inc. believes to be behind the websites.

UPS.green described itself as a "nationwide logistics expeditor" and "operational courier" that specializes in "Time Critical Ground Services," according to the lawsuit. UPS420.com purported to offer cannabis products for sale and delivery, the suit said. The website stated that "UPS420 securely packs and ships to all states," regardless of the legal status of cannabis.

For more stories from Louisville Business First, click here.