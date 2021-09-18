UPS Plane Pull returns; raises nearly $68K for Special Olympics Kentucky

More than 30 teams in three different divisions competed to see who could pull a 757 jet 12-feet in the fastest time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local companies and organizations put their strength to the test while raising money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

The UPS Plane Pull returned after canceling last year’s event due to COVID.

More than 30 teams in three different divisions competed to see who could pull a 757 jet 12-feet in the fastest time.

Boeing & UPS came first place in the men’s division. For the women, Hangar Hotties took the top spot and the Darkside Hornets won for the co-eds.

The Plane Pull raised nearly 68,000 for Special Olympics Kentucky.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.