UPS offers to help JCPS with busing problems; meeting to be set up

On Wednesday, many students were forced to remain on buses for hours after school, with some returning home close to 10 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest logistics companies in the United States is offering to help Jefferson County Public Schools iron out massive busing issues that led to school being canceled Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta-based UPS, which has a major presence in Louisville, said Thursday the company reached out to the school district offering their experience and expertise in transportation logistics to optimize bus routes. Many students were forced to remain on buses Wednesday for hours after school, and some did not return home until close to 10 p.m.

"We haven't defined exactly what that help could be - we haven't gotten to that point - but it would be a matter of having a conversation about the potential to help," UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said in a phone interview.

A JCPS spokesman said a meeting will take place to consider next steps.

"We appreciate UPS for being a great community partner and offering their assistance," the statement read. "We are taking them up on their offer and setting up a meeting."

According to the Louisville Chamber of Commerce, UPS is the largest employer in Louisville with about 25,000 employees.

Mayer said the company was the first side to engage in dialogue about potentially helping out.

JCPS canceled school Thursday and Friday.

In a Thursday statement, Superintendent Marty Pollio apologized to students for the long wait times on buses or at school waiting on buses. He also apologized to JCPS families and parents.

"I know as a dad, what that must have been like how unnerving that must have been waiting for your child to get home and not knowing exactly where they are, or were and I truly apologize for that," Pollio said.

Pollio also apologized to JCPS bus drivers, for the pressure put on them yesterday. "We have to get better," Pollio said a few times during the video statement.