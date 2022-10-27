UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

The largest employer in Metro Louisville intends to employ even more Kentuckians by building two new facilities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according to a press release.

“We often talk about companies trusting in and believing in the resources and opportunities provided here in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “UPS is an example of one of the largest brands in the world doing exactly that."

The Louisville project includes building a 1-million-square-foot facility, with the company investing more than $155 million, creating 315 jobs.

Bullitt County will also receive a 1-million-square-foot facility, with the company investing more than $178 million, creating 120 jobs.

Nick D’Andrea, UPS vice president of public affairs, says they're excited to continue to grow in the Louisville area.

“The city and region are vital to serving our customers and this is just the latest investment in the metro area, which also includes a new aircraft hangar currently under construction on the north end of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," D'Andrea said.

More than 25,000 UPS employees work in air, ground and supply chain operations, making UPS the largest employer in Metro Louisville, according to the press release.

The project also supports Kentucky’s health care sector, which includes 200 technology, service and manufacturing locations across the commonwealth, employing over 37,000 Kentucky residents, officials say.

"The foundation is being set for years of economic success to come, and we are only getting started," Beshear said.

The exact location of both the Jefferson and Bullitt County facilities is currently unknown.

