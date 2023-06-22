'I'm going to school for free': Students sign up to work at UPS during college signing day

For 25-year-old Trenton Saylor, signing up for the program is the next step to achieving his dream.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 25 years, UPS has been paying college students' tuition through its Metropolitan College program.

On Thursday, more students signed up, joining the 22,000 others who have graduated debt-free.

The students agree to work part-time at UPS while attending a community college or university around Louisville.

UPS covers 100% of their tuition, provides career coaching, benefits and pays them $21 an hour.

For 25-year-old Trenton Saylor, signing up for the program is the next step to achieving his dream.

"My goal after graduation is to start my own business; non-emergency transportation program," he said. "To help Medicaid clients get to and from appointments, pick up medication. This program really helps me out to get my business started because I am going need money for vans. Graduating debt-free helps me get my foot in the door."

Taylor Nelson chose this path to follow in her mother's footsteps, who also used the program to graduate debt free.

"It was kind of bickering back and forth because I was dead set on going to Western, and she was like 'Why wouldn't you take this opportunity?' And that's why I said I don't take it for granted. I'm going to school for free and not a lot of people can say that," she said.

For students who don't know what they want to do with their life after college, UPS has a pathways program for students to explore, including nursing, automotive technology, teaching and STEM.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.