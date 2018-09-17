LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — If you’re looking for some extra work this holiday season, UPS could use your help.

According to a press release sent on Monday, UPS is hiring up to 100,000 people nationwide to support the anticipated increase in package volume. 2,600 of those open positions are in Louisville.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

The “holiday season” begins in November and will continue through January of next year. Full and part-time positions are available and these seasonal jobs can often lead to permanent employment opportunities.

Open positions are primarily for package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers.

If you are interested in a position, visit UPSjobs.com to apply online.

