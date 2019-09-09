LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is planning to hire nearly 2,600 people ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Officials are looking for package handlers, driver helpers, and tractor trailer drivers.

Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time or flex shifts, there’s something for everyone.

According to a news release, UPS says about a third of the workers hired land permanent positions.

“Unemployment rate in Louisville is really low, so we gotta offer a really attractive package. What we have right now through our education programs are probably the best in the city – if not in the country. It definitely does help. And our $14 an hour? That definitely helps as well,” Bill Geiger, a workforce planning manager, said.

If the immediate benefits aren’t appealing enough, UPS says many of their senior executives started out in those part-time positions.

