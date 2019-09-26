LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- UPS is planning a series of construction projects around their Louisville-based Worldport that could create up to 1,000 jobs, the shipping giant announced Thursday.

The investment of up to $750 million is being undertaken to meet increasing global demand and a rapidly increasing volume of next-day air shipping traffic.

UPS Airlines Strategic Communications Director Mike Mangeot said the projects are expected to be done over the next 15 years.

Mangeot said the investment was made possible by tax incentives extended to UPS by the Cabinet for Economic Development.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer praised the plans in a statement Thursday, saying, in part, "UPS’ continued investment in Louisville is a testament to our city’s strong economy and pro-business environment, and we congratulate UPS on their tremendous success and growth.”