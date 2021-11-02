UPS hiring 60,000 seasonal employees across the country

It is part of their annual 'UPS Brown Friday' hiring blitz.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For those on the job hunt, United Parcel Service (UPS) is hiring 60,000 seasonal employees across the country. Of those positions, 1,200 will be at Worldport in Louisville.

According to UPS, the bulk of the jobs are for day sort and pay $20 and hour with a weekly bonus of $200 through Christmas. Overnight positions pay $21.

Other positions needed in Louisville include, drivers, personal vehicle drivers, driver helpers and preloaders.

For information on how to apply, visit jobs-ups.com.

It's a great day to get a job! Register for Brown Friday. https://t.co/DR6pPNl0rz pic.twitter.com/g3sZv0I00E — UPSers (@UPSers) October 31, 2021

