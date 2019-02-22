LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville Athletics announced a $5 million, 13-year commitment from UPS Friday, February 22.

The gift will establish a UPS Leadership Academy, a program to support sophomore student-athletes develop leadership framework on their teams, in the classroom and out in the community.

"We're particularly delighted about the long-term benefits that our student-athletes will gain through the UPS Leadership Academy through the coming year," Athletic Director Vince Tyra said.

The first academy will feature a keynote speaker and five workshops covering anything from emotional intelligence to networking and goal setting. The program will also seek to create more high-level internships for UofL student-athletes at UPS.