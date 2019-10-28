LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The warehouse sits empty off New Cut Road now, but the new 450,000 square-feet facility won't stay empty for long. The facility is UPS's newest healthcare warehouse and distribution center dedicated to housing, sorting and shipping out healthcare-related products.

"This building will be built out to be healthcare compliant, temperature controlled, humidity controlled, FDA compliant," UPS Public Relations Coordinator Jim Mayer said.

UPS announced Monday it is adding 1.3 million square feet of space throughout the U.S. dedicated to its healthcare clients. The space in Louisville will store products and then have employees pick, pack and ship them out when an order comes in.

RELATED| UPS announces $750M in expansion projects for Louisville

RELATED | UPS completes ground hub expansion

Mayer said all the added space will likely also bring more workers, estimating the local expansion could add up to 200 jobs in Louisville.

"A new facility means the potential for more jobs," he said. "How many jobs is kind of an open question because that depends upon what the customers' needs are. But anything like this is a net positive for the city."

The addition of the warehouse now brings UPS's total amount of space dedicated to healthcare clients to more than 2 million square feet, and Mayer said a big reason for this type of investment in Louisville comes from the location of UPS's Worldport hub.

"Really what's driving it is the proximity to WorldPort," Mayer said. "Customers who might have products stored here can put it on a UPS airplane late at night and have it delivered by the next morning."

Mayer said there is still no timeline as to when clients will start moving their products into the new facility, but as customers continue to demand faster and faster services, it will not stay empty for long.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.