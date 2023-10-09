UPS to use simulator to help new, current drivers on the road

The holiday rush is around the corner, and the shipping giant wants to make sure their drivers stay safe on the roads by training them using a high-tech simulator.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is hiring drivers to help with the upcoming holiday rush.

New drivers will go through extensive training before hitting the roads with a high-tech driving simulator.

The simulator, which looks like a real truck, has several monitors that can display a variety of driving scenarios from traffic to parking and ways to keep an eye out for pedestrians.

Employees told WHAS11 the simulator is helpful for challenging veteran drivers.

“I’ve only had three routes the whole time I’ve been here, so you get comfortable,” driver Julie Hancock said. “I know what the intersections are, I know what the streets are, but you get behind this and its streets and areas that you’ve never been before so you’re trying to get a feel for – how many lanes you have, where the lights are – you know all these things and it’s all throughout the day – the things that are going through our heads.”

UPS said the program is about making sure its drivers are alert as possible on the roads to ensure safety for everyone.

