LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced nearly $300,000 in donations to local non-profits supporting coronavirus relief efforts.

The company said $297,000 worth of regional grants went to organizations and funds like Metro Louisville's One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, WaterStep and Kentucky Refugee Ministries.

The full list of grant recipients and amount donated is:

One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund - $100,000

Volunteers of America - $25,000

Uspiritus (Bellewood and Brooklawn) - $25,000

Ronald McDonald House - $25,000

Association of Community Ministries - $25,000

SOS International - $25,000

WaterStep - $25,000

Family Scholar House - $25,000

Kentucky Refugee Ministries - $17,000

Masjid Bilal Islamic Center - $5,000

The company said its donation to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund was actually a $50,000 donation matched by the UPS Foundation.

UPS also donated 400 hospital-grade masks to Cedare Lake Lodge, a local assisted living facility. It previously donated 10,000 N95 respirator masks to health care workers across Kentucky.

“Helping communities is in UPS’s blood. It’s in the heritage of UPS to help out groups in need. Our communities are where are employees are, so supporting them is our priority,” UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said.

UPS Worldport is the largest package handling facility in the world, processing around 2 million packages a day. Two Worldport employees have died due to the coronavirus, and since then, a spokesperson for the facility said they have worked to ensure proper social distancing.

