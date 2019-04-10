LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: LMPD determined that the package found Friday morning was not a threat, according to UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer. Employees returned to work shortly before 9 a.m.

The discovery of a suspicious package stopped work and prompted an evacuation at a UPS facility Friday morning.

The package was found by an employee just before 7 a.m. at the UPS Centennial Hub on Air Commerce Drive off Outer Loop.

The building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" while police investigated, according to UPS spokesperson Jim Mayer.

The LMPD bomb squad determined that the package was not a threat and employees returned to work shortly before 9 a.m.

