LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-UPS is kicking off the holiday season with hiring 50,000 seasonal employees on what they’re calling ‘Brown Friday.’

According to UPS, they will be hiring 2,600 people to work at Worldport and in other roles. UPS will offer a competitive package offering $14 and hour plus bonuses up to $150 per week.

UPS hiring event kicks off November 1. Click here to apply.

