LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS just announced a $750,000,000 investment in projects for Louisville over the next 15 years.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2020 and should be complete by 2022.

A new 262,000 square foot hangar is one of the planned projects. It will be big enough to hold two 747-8fs, the largest planes in the company’s fleet. Other projects include ramp and taxi improvements, renovated office space, new operations offices and expanding training facilities.

"The projects are part of UPS's overall strategy to make investments in its global logistics network to enable continued growth in strategic markets," said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan. "That includes an infrastructure that allows us to continue providing our customers with safe, reliable and on-time service."

The investment is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to the area.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer were both present for the announcement at UPS Worldport today. The governor said he is grateful for the company's decision to expand, and Mayor Fischer said UPS is one of the city’s biggest givers, citing sustainability efforts and Metro United Way.

Check back for updates to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.