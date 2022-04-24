LMPD: Young bicyclist struck by car in PRP neighborhood

Police said the male juvenile was transported by EMS to Norton Children's Hospital with injuries that appear to be life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Police say that a male juvenile is in the hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries following an accident Saturday night.

An LMPD spokesperson said the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Upper Hunters Trace at Marian Drive in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

Police said based on their preliminary investigation, a young bicyclist was traveling southbound on Marian Drive when he collided with a car heading eastbound on Upper Hunters Trace.

According to police, the juvenile was taken by EMS to Norton Children's Hospital with "injuries that appear to be life-threatening." His condition as of Sunday morning is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the University of Louisville's Mary & Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

