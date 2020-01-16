LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents of Upper Highlands say they're concerned about traffic and safety along Newburg Road. Neighbors shared their concerns with police and city leaders Wednesday night at a Neighborhood Association meeting.

Among the issues residents are concerned about include overgrown shrubs blocking drivers' views, a lack of shoulders in some areas, and a number of crashes

Atherton High School sits in the middle of the neighborhood and Principal Thomas Aberli says he hopes meetings like these can help come up with practical solutions.

"What I heard in this meeting were just talking about some signage, maybe a blinking light as opposed to a traffic light, things that would be nominal, reasonable solutions that could have a high impact on the types of concerns neighbors have expressed," Aberli said.

A letter from the KYTC says the road has been reviewed and right now, there are not any immediate plans for additional improvements.

