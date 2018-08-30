LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — LMPD is conducting an investigation after a man was killed in a hit and run accident early on Thursday morning near Westport Middle School.

According to police, a man in his 30s was riding his bike westbound on Westport Road around 4 a.m. Witnesses say that a white pickup truck that was also traveling westbound struck the man in the 8100 block of Westport Road, but did not stop.

The man died from his injuries at the scene. Westport Road was closed for almost four hours while police conducted their investigation.

JCPS sent out a tweet to help parents and students get to Westport Middle School.

Attention @WestportMS families: Due to a fatal accident on Westport Road early this morning, traffic on Westport Road is limited. We recommend all car riders and staff arrive from the east. We are also encouraging you to leave a few minutes early to accommodate the extra traffic. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 30, 2018

