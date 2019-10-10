FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jerry Elder Jr., a semi-truck driver from Michigan, hit two vehicles on I-64 on Sept. 30. was indicted by the Franklin Co. Grand Jury today.

Elder Jr. is charged with Murder (one count), Assault 1st Degree (one count), Assault 2nd Degree (one count), Wanton Endangerment (two counts).

Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sept. 30 to a crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin Co. and determined the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving.

Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Semi-truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.