LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A 9-year-old boy is safe after going missing over the weekend.

An Operation Return Home was issued for Efrain Cojoc Santiago Ceverino after he went missing from his home Sunday afternoon.

Police said he was last seen in the area of Six Mile and Breckenridge Lane and was possibly riding a red bicycle. LMPD shared the ORH flyer on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The boy was reported to be safe by police around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. There is no word on where or how he was located at this time.

