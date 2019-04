UPDATE 1:20 a.m.: KYTC says that all lanes are now open at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An overturned semi closed a major interstate ramp for several hours Monday evening.

Officials say the semi blocked the ramp from I-71 South/I-64 West to I-65 South.

Crews rerouted traffic across the Lincoln Bridge to Indiana and back across the Kennedy Bridge to Kentucky.

It took about 5 hours to clear the scene. It’s unclear if the driver of the semi was hurt.