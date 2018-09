SALEM, Ind. (WHAS11) — UPDATE: The boil water advisory in Salem, IN has been lifted as of Monday, September 3.

The advisory was issued following a water main break on Friday, August 31.

The Louisville Water Company recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before consuming. They also advise not using chilled water lines on refrigerators or ice from automatic ice machines.

