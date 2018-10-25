LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – UofL’s suspended tight end Kemari Averett is now apparently barred from school grounds, according to his attorney.

This comes on the heels of an investigation after a female student said he raped her in mid-august at his apartment. Averett denies the claims.

He already faces charges for holding a gun to another woman's head and threatening to kill her on Oct. 15. She told police she's his girlfriend, which he denies.

