LOUISVILLE (WHAs11) -- The upcoming Breeders’ Cup at Churchill Downs is serving as a teaching opportunity for University of Louisville students.

The school is working with Breeders’ Cup officials and a social media agency, called Grand Slam Social, on a new communications course this fall. All semester, the students have been studying the social media, marketing, and public relations that are in the works for what's called one of Thoroughbred horse racing's most prestigious international events.

In October they are presenting their own recommendations for social media coverage and will get to implement their strategy for the event on November 2 and 3.

At the end of the course they will do a final report demonstrating the successfulness of their strategy.

