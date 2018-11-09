LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – When University of Louisville students arrive on campus Tuesday, they will see a remarkable, temporary memorial for a day many of them were too young to remember.

Nearly 3,000 flags each representing the Americans who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001.

Eric Bush with Young Americans for Freedom says this is one way to remind his peers that the day is not just any other day.

“Most of us were barely alive when 9-11 happened. It’s something that has impacted almost every facet of our life but it’s something that just feels kind of normal. We don’t really know what it was like before then and nearly 3,000 people died on that day – so it’s important for us to put these flags here to remember those lives. These are actual human beings,” he said.

The flags are placed in rows in the Humanities Quad and will remain there throughout the day.

