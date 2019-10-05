LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Behind every milestone and victory in life, is a road, paved with sweat and tears. Sometimes, those tears are happy, sometimes they're of sadness or grief.

A man had a dream, to see his daughter--Shannon Satterfield--succeed, to put her mind to something, and no matter how far the distance, travel it. He wanted her to conquer her dreams.



“I didn't know that I wanted to finish college,” Satterfield said.

She will be taking the stage at the UofL commencement this weekend and she is the first in her family to graduate college. For Satterfield, every step towards that degree, is a step back in time.



“I was at home, it was Mother's Day. We always go to the track on Mother's Day with my mom's side of the family. My brother was living with me at the time, and he came into my room early and I told him it wasn’t time to go to the track,” Satterfield recalls.

This Mother's Day, and every year forward, is the beginning of a painful reminder.



“I asked who is it, and he said it was dad, we rushed over there and he had died in his sleep,” Satterfield said.



Gary Traynor still found a way to make sure his little girl knew, he'd always walk the path alongside her be with her.

He wrote…

“My precious child I would never leave you during your trial of suffering and when you didn’t know it, it was then that I carried you...”

Satterfield says she wasn’t supposed to graduate this weekend originally.



“I was supposed to graduate in December, and then I got held up with an internship, so I was very upset that I didn't get to graduate in December,” Satterfied said.

You could call it a sign or an email with the news of her graduation date.



“And I found out its on Mother’s Day!” Satterfield said.

And with that it became full circle.



Even though it was a heartbreaking day for me, it’s also a great day to celebrate something for him,” Satterfield said.

