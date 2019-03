LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A University of Louisville student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

The student lives in a dorm room with a roommate who has not shown symptoms of the disease but is being treated preventatively.

The university’s Campus Health Services says the student is in good condition and is being cared for at UofL Hospital.

Bacterial meningitis is contagious but is only typically transmitted through direct or close contact such as coughing, kissing or sharing drinks.