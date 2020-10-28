University of Louisville to build new student-athlete residence hall

The dorm will be connected to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center by a skywalk and will house a mixture of student-athletes and non-student athletes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL student-athletes are getting a new dorm.

The new Southeast Corridor Residence Hall project will be a partnership among UofL Athletics, UofL Campus Housing, and a third-party developer.



The dorm will be connected to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center by a skywalk and will house a mixture of student-athletes and non-student athletes.



UofL Athletics will also guarantee ten beds will be used by team managers and graduate assistants. The residence hall will also be used as a living-learning community for sophomore and sport administration majors.

According to UofL, the new dorm that features 128 beds is expected to open in the fall semester of 2022.